UAE prepares to celebrate International Women’s Day

“I feel that we’re moving in the right direction when it comes to women’s empowerment. The recent examples about extending maternity leave is a great sign of how seriously women’s empowerment is taken by the country’s leadership. It’s also refreshing to see how many female leaders there are, both in the government and the private sector. It sends out a sign to the public, both men and women, that there’s no glass ceiling when it comes to women in the UAE. The gender imbalance is primarily societal; we’re taught from a young age what boys should like and what girls should like. We need to start questioning these stereotypes, and give girls the confidence that they deserve to be able to realise their dreams. I loved the Always #Girls Can Middle East campaign because it raised awareness of what all a girl can do and the fact that the possibilities are limitless. Meanwhile, men are fathers, brothers and sons, and have an important role in empowering women. They way they talk about and treat women will have a lasting impact on the women around them. Dads need to be just as attentive and loving as mums when it comes to daughters. That also applies to housework.”