UAE Armed Forces announces martyrdom of soldiers

The soldiers died while taking part in Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen

WAM
11:19 February 17, 2017
Bodies of two martyrs arrive in the UAE on Friday.
ABU DHABI: The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces has announced the martyrdom of servicemen Soliman Mohammed Soliman Al Dhohouri and Nader Mubarak Eisa Soliman while on duty with the Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen.

The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces offered its condolences to the families of the martyrs, praying to Almighty Allah to rest their souls in eternal peace and bestow solace on their families.

The martyrs' remains were airlifted to the UAE. Their bodies were buried following funeral prayers on Friday.

