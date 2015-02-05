UAE a role model in women’s empowerment: Jawaher

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Shaikha Jawaher reiterated her call for the establishment of a UAE Federal Ministry for Women.

She pointed out the UAE has already achieved many milestones in women’s empowerment and has gained regional and international recognition. “The UAE ranks first in the Arab world on women’s rights and is also number one in having women in leading and high-profile positions in the government and parliament. It also ranks number one in the world for treating women with respect and dignity. The UAE is also among top countries in women’s enrolment in higher education institutions,” added Shaikha Jawaher.