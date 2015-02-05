Two students travel 12,000km for internship at Gulf News

She said: “The multicultural aspect of the country is a really great reason to work here. Sydney is very culturally diverse too, but if you see the newsroom at Gulf News, or look around at people in Dubai, you see people from all over the world and they’re genuinely collaborating. Everyone has a different accent, speaks a different language … and it feels like a more genuine kind of multiculturalism.”

There are over 200 different nationalities residing in the UAE, according to the Shaikh Mohammad Centre for Cultural Understanding website. The UAE is also no stranger to international students — it has the highest concentration of university branch campuses in the world, with 40 across five emirates. But for newcomers, navigating a foreign land, while learning the ropes in a new workplace, can be a challenge. Chrysanthos said: "I spent my entire first week figuring out public transport and walking to places. I found it quite challenging. Taxis are something we would never use back home; it's a luxury for one person to travel in a cab, especially because of the costs. So learning how people do it here has actually been the biggest adjustment for me." Xiao said she initially faced some hurdles when trying to reserve a place where she could stay, in Dubai. Eventually, it all worked out. Now, while interning at the Nation Desk, she feels being able to absorb new experiences at work makes all the effort worthwhile. Although her focus is on writing articles, Xiao has had the opportunity to try her hand at newer media. She recently did a weather report through a Facebook Live video, which received over 61,000 views. She said: "The media industry is so broad and interesting, especially in the UAE. It has been a really good experience so far." Chrysanthos, who interns at Weekend Review and blogs about being a newcomer for gulfnews.com, added: "Jobs and careers seem to change all the time, as new media and technology changes. It's an interesting time, as we're trying to break into an industry that's facing this transformation."

