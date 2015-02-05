Training to build culture of CSR among firms

“A range of quality programmes are being launched to promote the concept of social responsibility among companies and institutions and provide advisory training support in this area,” he said. “We are also working on identifying best practices when it comes to social responsibility, looking back on international success stories and working to implement them in the UAE.”

Bin Huwaireb announced that as part of the initiative, a forum on social responsibility will be launched in the last quarter of the year and a specialised index will be established to track social responsibility. Dr Khalid Wazani, strategy and knowledge adviser at MBRF, said organisations and institutions will only have to pay minimal costs for the programmes, as they are sponsored by MBRF. “Around eight capacity building training courses are on offer by Qindeel Educational. The second part of the initiative is to help companies initiate their own CSR units, judge their own performance and help them act on what they need to do in terms of internal and external CSR.” He added that they will also help companies evaluate their current CSR units through international expertise, and give them advice on how they can make it more effective within 2017 and onwards. “We are trying to, with the help of certain international bodies, build a criteria for CSR, in which companies can tell whether they are meeting that criteria or are below it, and similar to the reading index established by the foundation last year, this year we will work with international bodies to establish the index that tracks social responsibility.” Referring to the criteria being developed, Dr Wazani said that it will be based on global standards in CSR. As part of the forum to be organised, he added, Qindeel Educational will have an international judging organisation come in to recognise certain public and private organisations who made a difference in 2017. More from Society Indian schools can aim higher

3,000 expected at Sandstorm race on Friday

Philippine labour office open this Friday

Kinokuniya in Dubai Mall closed for relocation









