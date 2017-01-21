Thousands to attend UAE-India Fest in Abu Dhabi

The ISC has been organising this annual event named ‘India Fest’ since 2011. However, this year’s event has been renamed ‘UAE-India Fest Season-7’ to celebrate the state visit of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to India as the chief guest on Indian Republic Day on January 26.

“This signature event will be a an opportunity to express Indian community’s love and gratitude to the UAE leadership for taking care of the community in the UAE,” Thomas Varghese, honorary president of the ISC, said at a press conference. The festival with a budget of Dh1 million will set aside a portion of the savings for charity activities. The ISC spent Rs800,000 (Dh43,132) for charity in India last year, he said. The event celebrating the diversity of Indian culture, music and food, will also feature Emirati cuisine, art and cultural performances such as Khaleej dance, Ayalah dance and Tanoora, said John P. Varghese, honorary general secretary of the ISC. The inauguration will be held at 8pm on January 26 in the presence of many dignitaries. The festival as a cultural, recreational and educational experience will bring Emiratis, Indians and their friends together under one roof, organisers said. It is held under the patronage of the Indian Embassy, Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport in Abu Dhabi. “In our meetings with the UAE officials during the past two weeks, we were happy to learn that they wanted both Emirati and Indian communities to come together,” Varghese said. Renowned regional and international performers will entertain the audience with music and art performances. Business houses will showcase and sell their products and services ranging from ethnic clothes and jewellery to diverse Indian cuisine. Sudhir Kumar Shetty, president of UAE Exchange, the title sponsor of the event, said no other event in Abu Dhabi has been attracting such a big number of visitors every year. Festival highlights Thursday, January 26, 5pm to 11.30pm Friday, January 27, 4pm to 11.30pm Saturday, January 28, 4pm to 11.30pm Entry ticket priced at Dh10 is valid for three days and eligible for the mega raffle draw for Renault Duster car and 24 other prizes. Over 100 artists from India and UAE will perform, in addition to international artists. Main entertainment programmes: Live musical concert by Bollywood playback singer Naresh Iyer and Sharanya Srinivas Live performance by cine artist Lakshmi Gopalaswami Immortal Raaga band performance with Sabreesh Prabhaker Martial Arts performances Khaleej dance, Ayalah dance, magic shows, Tanoora and other performances More from Society Nearly a century of fondness for India

