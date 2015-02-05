The challenge of getting to Mars

Perhaps, the man with the greatest knowledge of exactly what it will take to colonise Mars is tech billionaire Elon Musk. As well as developing Tesla performance electric cars, he’s the founder and driver of SpaceX. The private company is developing a massive rocket and capsule to transport large numbers of people and cargo to Mars with the ultimate goal of colonising the planet. And he was in Dubai, also speaking at the World Government Summit this week.

SpaceX has a 20-year lease on the same Nasa launch pads at Cape Canaveral in Florida used by the Apollo crews that went to the Moon, and successfully test fired a more powerful rocket engine there on Sunday. It was an important moment for the company, having had technical glitches that initially thwarted its aim of developing reusable rocket modules. Those have been overcome, with the last two launches and landings going as planned. SpaceX intends to fly to Mars about every 26 months when Earth and Mars are favourably aligned. Musk said he would like to launch the first crew as early as 2024, a schedule he said was optimistic. Musk, the founder of internet payment portal PayPal, said there would be no guarantee of survival for anyone signing up with SpaceX for the “incredible adventure” of a trip to Mars. “The risk of fatality will be high. There’s no way around it. Basically, are you prepared to die, and if that’s OK then you’re a candidate for going,” he said at a presentation at the International Astro-nautical Congress meeting in Guadalajara, capital city of the Mexican state of Jalisco, last year. Though Musk said he envisions humans living in a large colony on Mars and possibly terraforming the planet, he added that one key issue will be getting the cost low enough to attract customers. “You can’t create a self-sustaining civilisation if the ticket price is $10 billion per person,” he said. “Our goal is to get it roughly equivalent to (the) cost of a median house in the United States, about $200,000.” Mars colonists would not have to sign up for a one-way journey since reusing the spaceships keeping the transportation costs low, Musk said. “The number of people willing to move to Mars is much greater if they have the option of returning, even if they never do,” he said. Musk said it would be a challenge to fund the Mars effort, with development costs estimated at $10 billion. “I’m personally accumulating assets in order to fund this,” he said, adding that “ultimately this is going to be a huge public-private partnership.” SpaceX, which Musk founded specifically with the purpose of colonising Mars, is one of several private and government-funded ventures vying to put people and cargo on the Red Planet and other destinations beyond Earth’s orbit. Landing the first humans there, after what traditionally has been a six- to nine-month journey, is an extremely ambitious goal. Musk expects his rocket to be able to cut the transit time to as little as three months. The US government is also stepping up efforts to venture beyond the moon. And China has said it wants to land on Mars. The European Space Agency has suffered a series of setbacks in its aim of landing on our nearest neighbour. Nasa is supporting SpaceX’s first mission to Mars, which is targeted for launch in 2018. SpaceX wants to send an unmanned capsule, called Red Dragon, to the surface of Mars to test descent, entry and landing systems. Nasa will be providing deep-space and Mars communications relays for SpaceX and consulting services in exchange for flight data. Nasa wants to be able to land payloads weighing up to about 30 tonnes on Mars. So far, the heaviest vehicle to land on Mars was the one-tonne Curiosity rover. SpaceX has a backlog of more than 70 missions for commercial and government customers, worth more than $10 billion. More from Society UAE tops region in economic freedom

