Strangest excuses for speeding on Dubai roads

However, he said that some motorists fail to provide evidence on why they had to resort to reckless driving. “One of the strangest cases was of a man who committed seven traffic offences in a matter of minutes. He claimed that he wanted to reach his father’s funeral, but failed to prove the circumstances. His traffic offences were not pardoned. It wasn’t logical that a person wouldn’t know about the timing of his father’s funeral and break the traffic law [in order to reach the place],” Maj Gen Al Zafein said.