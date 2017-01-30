Special jewels raise funds for cancer treatment

During DSF, Dhamani Group launched a limited edition pink diamonds jewellery collection on January 10, with five per cent of all sales pledged to the Al Jalila Foundation to raise funds for breast cancer treatment and research for a year.

Saeed Al Falasi, executive director of DFRE, said: “We are keen to support such initiatives in line with the announcement of the ‘Year of Giving’, especially during DSF when spending levels rise, and people are eager to contribute to a noble cause. We are even more excited by the fact that this great gesture came from one of the festival’s strong supporters, Dhamani, further demonstrating how the government and private sector establishments are able to collaborate in various ways in nurturing and fostering national initiatives.”