Sharjah forum to focus on achieving UN’s SDG goals

Unveiling the details of IGCF 2017, Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Centre (SMC) said the sixth cycle of the annual event, under the patronage of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, will leverage best practices in raising public awareness about sustainable development.

“The conference will pay particular attention to enhancing the spirit of community partnership and instilling a sense of responsibility in the present and future generations towards their countries and humanity at large,” he said. He said it will highlight successful approaches that government communication practitioners adopt to drive public opinion towards a proactive response to current global issues. “The partnerships between governments and all segments of the community form an integral part of people’s social responsibility towards the advancement of their countries.” Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of SMC, said six main sessions, four interactive sessions and five workshops will be held during the workshop. The forum, he noted, is open to everyone, and people can register to it through the forum’s official website. “The first day will start with a session on ‘Communication for Development (C4D) and Community Partnership’. It will highlight the purposes and goals of C4D programmes and ways of implementing them,” he said. Day one of the Forum will also feature a panel discussion with Al Gore titled "Climate Change…Are There Real Solutions?" Other sessions on both days include: ‘The Public and Private Sectors: Real Partnership towards Sustainable Development’, "Environment and Climate Change in Media Policies", "Role of Social Media Platforms – From Participation to Real Partnership", "Government Communication and Development Goals in the Arab World" and "Impact of Conflicts and Refugees on Arab Development". Several events and workshops will be held on the sidelines over the two days of the forum, including a Youth Circle on the role of government communication in motivating youth in the achievement of SDGs. “Two workshops will be organised by UN Foundation, one by LinkedIn, and one by the Sharjah Press Club. Some will be for the media and some will be for government communication specialists and government entities,” said Allay The sixth edition will also conclude with a roll-out of recommendations and the announcement of the winners of the Sharjah Government Communication Award. Al Qasimi said every year the recommendations that come out of the conference are taken up to the Sharjah Executive Council for implementation. “We always ensure the recommendations are raised to the Executive Council, who issues the final approval for their implantation during the same year,” he said. Speakers: Albert Gore (Al Gore), former vice-president of the United States and Founder and Chairman, The Climate Reality Project Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, UAE Najla Bint Mohammad Al Awar, Cabinet Member and Minister of Community Development, UAE Kailash Satyarthi, acclaimed children rights’ activist and joint 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner Najla Al Midfa, General Manager, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) Jeffrey D Sacks, Renowned Development Economist, Director of Earth Institute-Columbia University Muhammad Yunus, Founder of Grameen Bank, Nobel Peace Prize winner Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises and President of Crescent Petroleum Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE Alexander Stubb, former prime minister of Finland, member of the Finnish Parliament Khaled Issa Al Huraimel, CEO of Sharjah Environment Company Bee’ah Safa Al Jayoussi, founder and executive director for IndyACT, Head of Climate & Energy Campaign in Arab World Nicholas Christakis, Sociologist and Physician, Director of Human Nature Lab — Yale University Saeed Saleh Al Remeithi, Member of the Federal National Council Ashraf Zeitoon, head of policy for Facebook in MENA region Ediola Pashollari, Secretary General of the World Assembly of Youth (WAY) and Director of World Youth Institute (WYI) Abdul Latif Youssef Al Hamad, director general and chairman of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development Mishal Kanoo, chairman of Kanoo Group Dr Adah Almutairi, Saudi scholar, inventor, and an entrepreneur Khaled Khalifa, the regional representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council More from Society Schools inspired to promote tolerance on campus

Schools to be assessed for cyber security

New visa system in tune with UAE’s goals

UAE: forefront of women’s empowerment









