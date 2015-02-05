Sharjah Baby Friendly Campaign rebrands

Dr Hessa Al Gazzal, Executive Director of SBF, said, “The Sharjah Baby Friendly Office stands as testament to the emirate’s long-standing efforts and commitment to the well-being and safety of its children and youth, guided by the directives and vision of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the support of his wife, Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.