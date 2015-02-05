Shaikh Mohammad spotted at a cafe in City Walk

Dubai: You never know you might catch a glimpse of the ruler of Dubai, who can often be seen strolling around hotels, restaurants and even shopping centres.
Much to the delight of diners, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was spotted on Tuesday having lunch with a group of people at City Walk, Jumeirah.
تشرفنا بزيارة صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد لفرزي كافيه اليوم. وفقه الله و سدد خطاه. Today we again had the honour of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visit us at Farzi Cafe Dubai.
The owner of Farzi Cafe quickly took to social media to share the photos of Shaikh Mohammad, with the caption: “Today we again had the honour of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visit us at Farzi Cafe Dubai.”
H.HSheikhMohammed, ruler of #Dubai, visited us again today casually&uninformed leaving everyone awestruck Honored! #sheikhmo @farzicafedubai pic.twitter.com/2VoFbp7KPo