Selfless people’s support keep social worker going

Hyder said a case of sick Pakistani boy who had been suffering from brain tumour and needed to go to New Delhi for treatment convinced him that rivalry between governments was not a hindrance in humanitarian causes. Hyder said a sum of Rs400,000 needed for the treatment of his Pakistani colleague’s son was raised without any big problem but the big concern was getting Indian visa for the boy and his parents. Hyder said when they approached the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi for visa it was issued immediately. He said once the boy and his parents reached New Delhi they were treated very well by the hospital staff and they returned to Abu Dhabi after successful surgery. “That boy is now a 18-year-old young man and studying in a college,” Hyder said.