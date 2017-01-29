Residents can try Freezing Cold Challenge to help refugees

“The idea of this challenge was to get people to feel how much refugees suffer living in extremely cold conditions without enough clothes or proper shelters to keep them dry and warm,” she said.

Al Musaiebi said that by doing the challenge, people will play a part in alleviating the suffering of displaced children and the elderly through the money which will be raised from the Dh80 entrance fee. “50 per cent of the entrance fee will be used to raise money for the campaign, launched in collaboration with the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR,” she added. Usually regular visitors to the cafe are given gloves, coats and special shoes to sit inside the cafe, but to complete the challenge, people will have to do it with what they are already wearing. Al Musaiebi said that participants will only be shivering for 10 minutes, unlike refugees who have no choice and have to suffer for the entire winter. She encouraged participants to share their experiences through their social media sites after undergoing the challenge. The campaign, launched earlier this month, is running until February 7, she added. The proceeds of the campaign are going towards supporting the UN’s humanitarian and protection operations. Apart from the challenge, donation boxes have been made available at various locations in Sharjah and Ajman to raise funds. Locations include several stores at the Sahara Centre mall, Sharjah International Airport, several museums of the Sharjah Museums Department, and branches of Sharjah Cooperative Society. Over in Ajman, boxes are placed in City Centre Ajman and Grand Centrale Ajman. Donations can also be made by sending a Du SMS to 9965 to donate Dh10, or to 9967 to donate Dh50, or 9968 to donate Dh100. According to statistics, 6.5 million people, including 2.8 million children, have been displaced within Syria, the biggest internally displaced population in the world. Since 2011, when the civil war began, 50 Syrian families have been displaced every hour of every day.The pace of displacement remains relentless. Well over 1.2 million people were forced to flee their homes in 2016, many for the second or third time. At 3.4 million people, Iraq now has the third largest population of internally displaced people in the world. Half of the population comprise women and an estimated 51 per cent are under 18 years of age. In recent months, some 213,000 people have fled their homes in different parts of Iraq. More from Society Get jammed with food trucks in Dubai this month

