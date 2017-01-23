Private rooftop solar power system opened in Al Qouz

“This is one of the largest private sector rooftop solar installations here in Dubai and it will add value to our strategy to provide 7 per cent of Dubai’s energy from clean energy sources by 2020. This project, along with others, will increase this percentage that’s why I said that maybe the target will change to up to 8 per cent because we now have requests for solar power installations which can generate 120MW electricity,” Al Tayer told Gulf News.