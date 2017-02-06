Prices of bakery products in Abu Dhabi go up by 20 per cent

Mona Ahmad, 26, housewife from Yemen, said: “I often buy pastries for my children every morning to take to school. I always go to my favourite bakery shop to buy certain items. In the past, I used to pay around Dh30 for a mix of pastries and manakeesh, now I pay Dh45.” Ahmad added that she will no longer buy pastries, but instead make sandwiches at home for her children to take to school.