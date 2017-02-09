Philippine labour office in Dubai open this Friday

Active members get a death benefit which entitles them to receive 100,000 pesos (Dh7,360) in case of death due to a natural cause and 200,000.00 pesos for death due to an accident. It also entitles active members to disability/dismemberment benefits of 50,000 pesos for partial disability and 100,000 pesos in case of total permanent disability. On top of death benefit, additional 20,000 pesos will be given to the deceased’s legal heirs for the funeral expenses.