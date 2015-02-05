Pet Festival in Abu Dhabi offers fun and awareness

Ronel Barcellos, director at Abu Dhabi Wildlife Centre, told Gulf News at the Pet Festival that most of the animals at the centre are confiscated from people, because they shouldn’t be owning exotic animals in the first place. “People should understand that animals like lions, cheetahs, jaguars and tigers are not pets, and belong in their natural habitat. Once they’re taken out of their habitat, they can no longer breed, and they cannot be put back into the wild as they can no longer behave normally or hunt. They also lose their fear of humans,” said Barcellos.