Parents told to work closely with shadow teachers

“We are empowering parents to have the tools to understand what do they need to do to be better partners with the shadow teachers … what to look for. For example, credentials, experience, prior history working with a person with disability, willingness to work with a child with disability,” said Prof Gaad.

The workshop held this week in Abu Dhabi's Fairmont Bab Al Bahr focused on the dos and don'ts that parents should bear in mind when working with a shadow teacher. Special attention was placed on the importance of building a good relationship with the shadow teacher and remaining involved in the child's progress without undermining the teacher. Prof Gaad warned that if parents do not stay involved with the shadow teacher and with their child's Individualised Education Plan (IEP), they could be sending their child to school with a "babysitter" which will not help them achieve their goals. Parents Gulf News spoke with at the workshop said they found the event, which allows them to also ask questions about their individual cases, extremely helpful and one that they would recommend to other parents. "I was not aware that I should ask for reports from the shadow teacher," said M.S., a father of a seven-year-old with autism whose school provides shadow teachers. "This was very helpful for me because I didn't understand what experience and credentials I should be looking for in a shadow teacher," said A.G., mother of a four-year-old child with developmental delay who has to hire a shadow teacher. Sedra has launched a number of events to support people with special needs and their families in the community, including the launch of a Youth Talent Club last month that helps young people with disabilities develop skills required to lead a more independent life. Box Tips for parents on shadow teachers Understand your child's IEP (Individual Education Plan) and ask for reports from the shadow teacher on progress, ideally once a term. Set a time and date for reviews with the shadow teacher. Do not expect the shadow teacher to understand the IEPs alone, you have to work together. Allow the shadow teacher to do their job. Check up is good, but don't overdo it. Stay involved in your child's progress and what the child is learning. Build a truthful, respectful and open relationship with the shadow teacher. Try to hire a shadow teacher who has experience working with children with special needs. Experience could be more important than educational certificates. For more information on Sedra events, write to info@sedra.org

