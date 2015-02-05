Parents talk on children’s exam stress

There have been times when I think we caused her more stress but over the years, we have learnt that normalcy is the best way. I think the biggest learning has been to let her manage her revision, studies and self, knowing we are there to guide if required, for support and her general well being. This may impact the ‘marks’ but will build a more balanced, independent human being. Some anxiety can be positive and drive the child to reach her potential but it cannot affect their health and overall well being. As long as they have tried their best, we cannot compare children - we - teachers and parents - need to step back and see what is best for each child. Yes, children at this age need some ‘push’ in the right direction, but when a parent in primary school is worried that their child has lost 2% marks, it’s worrying.”