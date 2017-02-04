Over a hundred people volunteer for Dubai Cares

“There is no doubt that Dubai Cares’ Volunteer Emirates is one of our most popular volunteering initiatives. However, this edition was even more popular than usual, with more than 2,000 volunteers signing up in the first 24 hours following the announcement. The declaration of 2017 as the ‘Year of Giving’ by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reinvigorated the community’s commitment to community service and volunteering,” said Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Cares.