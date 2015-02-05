society

ONV Awards in Poetry announced

Sri Lankan and Keralite poets bag awards instituted in the name of reputed Malayalam poet

Staff Report
18:50 February 7, 2017

Dubai: ONV Foundation, an international literary and cultural organisation which commemorates well-known Malayalam poet O.N.V. Kurup, who passed away last year, on Sunday announced ONV Awards in Poetry.

At a press conference held in Dubai, the foundation announced the first ONV International Poet Award for noted Tamil poet and Sri Lankan scholar in Canada Dr Cheran Rudramoorthi. Arya Gopi, a lecturer at Guruvayoorappan College, Calicut, was chosen for the best promising Malayalam Poet Award. The award ceremony will be held at the Indian Consulate in Dubai on February 17.

More from Society