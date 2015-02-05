ONV Awards in Poetry announced

Dubai: ONV Foundation, an international literary and cultural organisation which commemorates well-known Malayalam poet O.N.V. Kurup, who passed away last year, on Sunday announced ONV Awards in Poetry.
At a press conference held in Dubai, the foundation announced the first ONV International Poet Award for noted Tamil poet and Sri Lankan scholar in Canada Dr Cheran Rudramoorthi. Arya Gopi, a lecturer at Guruvayoorappan College, Calicut, was chosen for the best promising Malayalam Poet Award. The award ceremony will be held at the Indian Consulate in Dubai on February 17.