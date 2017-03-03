Only 26% parents use parental control software in the UAE

The study found that not enough parents are taking the required steps to protect their children, with only a little more than a third (36 per cent) regularly talking to their children about the dangers online and bringing the internet into family conversation, and 33 per cent regularly checking the internet history on the browser. What’s more, only 17 per cent of parents in the country prefer to become a contact within their children’s social networks.

“You wouldn’t let your children cross the road or talk to strangers on their own, so it’s surprising to see almost a quarter of parents leaving their kids to browse the internet independently,” said Mochola. The findings indicate parents in the UAE need to be more aware of the dangers lurking on the internet. According to the survey, 56 per cent of children in the UAE were exposed to online threats in the 12-month period leading up to the research. These threats included being exposed to inappropriate content, cyberbullying, dangerous strangers and more. “It’s easy to overlook the security threats of the online world when you’re a busy parent but leaving kids to deal with threats without help is unsafe. As the digital world increasingly impacts on all aspects of our lives, it is more important than ever to boost knowledge and put safeguards in place,” added Mochola. Box: Research findings 26% parents in the UAE use a parental control software to help restrict their kids’ online activity 36% parents in the UAE regularly talk to their children about the dangers online and bring the internet into family conversation 37% UAE parents worry that their children could be exposed to inappropriate or explicit content online 33% parents in the UAE regularly check the internet history on the browser 17% parents in the UAE prefer to become a contact within their children’s social networks 56% kids in UAE were exposed to online threats in the 12-month period leading up to the research More from Society Experts opine on combating exam stress

