No more Al Barsha-Al Safa salik link from Sunday

Separating the link between the two toll gates has been decided following an extensive study and assessment of the current traffic situation on SZR. It also comes at a time when the RTA has finalised the improvement of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road marked by the opening of Al Houdh Interchange between this road and Al Yalayes Road. The step also comes after the opening, by the Abu Dhabi Government, of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Road, which connects with the Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road at Seih Shoaib on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. This new 62km-long corridor serves the incoming traffic from Abu Dhabi, passing through Dubai, and heading towards Sharjah and other emirates. So the separation of the toll gates will contribute to directing the transit traffic movement to Al Khail Road, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. This step is also part of the RTA’s endeavours to ease the congestion on SZR.