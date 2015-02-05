New initiative to refurbish charity school in Ajman

Mariam Al Afridi, Director, Government Communication at DED, also told Gulf News that while there are 95 volunteers taking part on the project from within the DED, the doors are open to the public. “We ask volunteers be very open and frank with us about their skills and capabilities. We will be assessing them and signing them up based on their skills to do different jobs at the school that will each have requirements to be completed per hour,” she explained. Al Afridi said the DED considers the year of giving a chance to come up with different way to give back to the society.