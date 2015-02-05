Navigating to safety online

Be careful when shopping online – Be alert to the kinds of information being collected to complete your transaction, and never store your credit card information on your browser. Our official source said: “Be careful of phishing sites, especially when shopping. For instance, you might think you have reached a store website, but pay attention to spelling errors, or design differences for clues – it can be a fake site that’s waiting for your credit card information. If the website address begins with ‘https’, it’s considered secure. Also look for certified safe payment platforms when checking out your shopping cart.”