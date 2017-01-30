National Rehabilitation Centre making great progress

Yes, of course, because we do not have specialists from our people, and even in Arab countries, they are very rare in this field, so we brought many specialists from countries like the UK, US and others. We do have some Arab specialists working with us, but the specialists are mostly non-Arabs. We currently we have some female Emirati graduates in nursing, and they are doing well. It is important to make a distinction as well that nursing in the field of helping narcotic addicts is different and difficult, it’s not easy. It differs from normal nursing.

How do you prepare and train your staff at the centre? First, we make sure that they are bilingual in both Arabic and English, we teach them both languages. After that, we have training sessions and workshops, the sessions are focused on narcotics addiction, we have an agreement with Kings College in London for training sessions as well. In 2010, we finished 12 training sessions and the total number of training sessions we have carried out until now have been a total of 24 training sessions for all the staff with Kings College in London. Some of sessions have been done inside the UAE, and some in London. We have also made another agreement with the rehab centre at Kings College and UAE University to give bachelor degrees to the trainees. Through this programme between Kings College and UAE University, we have four groups of graduates, most of them are from UAE, and others are from the GCC countries. We also have a programme called Matrix, this programme focuses on how to deal with the a patient who is suffering from substance addiction. This programme session covers a total of 16 weeks, the programme focuses how to deal with substance addiction and how to get involved in the healing process, and how to make the addicted person accept the rehabilitation as well. We have five specialists from different countries currently in this programme. Have Emiratis been willing to come work in this field? We definitely want more Emiratis involved and we encourage them to do so. Many Emiratis don’t want to study nursing or go through this training to treat drug addicts. At the moment, we do have Emiratis working with us, and compared to when we started, the number is larger, so slowly we can see that attitudes are changing and more Emiratis are willing to work in this field as a career. At present, we have six Emirati specialist nurses, one of them is a female with a PhD in the field of treating narcotics addicts. Our Emirati specialists are graduates of our successful programmes. Can you tell us about your new agreement with Mclaine Hospital at Harvard University? This agreement will be aimed at training specialists to handle and treat narcotic addiction in three stages. The first stage will be on preparing the addict for the detoxification, the second period will be to prepare the addict to accept the medicine, and if the first two stages are a success then it will be on preparing the healed addict on how to be a good person in society. The first and second stage need specialists in medication, and the third stage needs specialists in psychology and social work. Can you give us some information on your participation in the Colombian Plan? The Colombian Plan is an umbrella of countries working together to come out with programmes and policies to counter narcotics and alcohol addiction. Through our participation in the Columbian Plan, we are able to exchange information, have training sessions, and exchange each others results. All of this contributes towards improving our own work and programmes. In numbers Dh5.5 billion Economic cost of drug addiction in UAE each year (based on a study between 2012-2015). 2,400 cases registered at NRC. 75% of these people asked for the treatment themselves while 25% were brought in by Ministry of Interior (these were people arrested). 2002 Only one patient in the first six months of NRC. 169 beds in new building, and 78 beds in two facilities currently. 20-30 years Age of most people in need of NRC’s services. In some cases, addicts were only 13 or 14 years old. New NRC building Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, completed all the work related to the headquarters of the National Rehabilitation Centre, NRC, at Shakhbout City. The new hospital and medication centre will establish and deliver health rehabilitation and community care facilities aimed at providing best rehabilitation and reform programmes in order to develop the potentials and capabilities of rehabilitated individuals so that they become active members of their community and positively contribute to the comprehensive development process witnessed by the UAE. The news NRC building which began operations in June 2014, comprises seven buildings serving NRC’s objectives: the administration building, male outpatient rehabilitation building, female outpatient rehabilitation building, male assessment building, medical services building, multi-use building and the central station building. NRC also includes a number of specialist clinics and facilities required to achieve optimal treatment results. It has a 169-bed capacity. “The Dh285-million National Rehabilitation Centre has a built up area of approximately 50,000 square metres. Musanada has constructed the external works of NRC within the borders of the plot allocated for construction stretching over 100,000 square metres, including paving of roads and parking areas, as well as tree planting and landscaping for the various external spaces. Musanada has been keen on gearing all efforts to provide comfort and safety to NRC’s users, ensuring compliance with highest international and engineering standards while maintaining a sustainable system to preserve various resources. Two challenges Dr Hamad Al Gaferi, Director-General of the the National Rehabilitation Centre, saod that at the beginning there was a big challenge because “our society was not ready to accept a rehabilitation centre that helped drug addicts. 