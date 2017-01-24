Mother leaves toddler in wrong car

Sharjah: The Sharjah Police on Tuesday reunited a three-year-old boy with his mother, who had left him in an unknown vehicle mistaking it for her friend’s car.
The incident took place in Buhaira Corniche Park where the Arab woman was meeting friends. When her son fell asleep, she decided to put him in her friend’s car. Her friend unlocked the car with a remote control, and the mother placed her son in the backseat of a car, which was identical to her friend’s car in colour, make and specification.
Later, when the mother and her friends did not find the child in her friend’s car, she suspected that her son was kidnapped.
She rushed to Al Buhaira Police Station and filed a complaint.
To her good fortune, an Arab man soon came to the police station to report that he had found an unknown child sleeping in his car.
He discovered the child after reaching home. He had forgotten to lock his vehicle when he parked it in the park.
Lt Col Abdul Latif Al Ghroubiti, Director of Al Buhairah Police, praised the man for reporting the issue immediately. He advised residents to avoid leaving children alone in vehicles.