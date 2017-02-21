Mother Language Day encourages diversity

At a commemoration ceremony at the Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, the ambassador hoisted the national flag half-mast to pay respect to the martyrs.

Imran said the martyrs of the language movement still inspired Bangladeshis to fight injustice and oppression. “We know the pain of people who laid down their lives for a cause and their loved ones. Therefore, we realise the value of sacrifice of Emirati martyrs who lost their lives for the peace in the region.”