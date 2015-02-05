Mohammad launches initiative for entities to raise the bar

“Today, we don’t only plan for the next few years for Dubai, but also for the next decades. We have energy strategy for 2050, and we slashed expenditures to Dh600 billion through proactive planning. We want Dubai Government entities to come up with three out-of-the-box and innovative ideas annually. I will personally follow up execution.

"We want the next 10 years, under the leadership of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad, to be filled with new and innovative achievements for Dubai Government entities. We need new innovative accomplishments in Dubai over the next 10 years. Dubai officials must seek excellence and creative ideas." Shaikh Mohammad also announced that his latest book is in the printing process and will be available to the public soon. "In my book, I talk about leadership and administration, as well as positivity and happiness. I hope it will benefit you all," he said to the audience. Shaikh Mohammed toured the media centre and social media operation centre at the summit. He was briefed about the operations of each centre, which saw more than 400 journalists covering the summit. Shaikh Mohammad also attended the signing of partnership agreements for the next edition of the World Government Summit. Shaikh Hamdan and Shaikh Maktoum were present. Shaikh Mohammad thanked the partners and sponsors who worked hard and utilised all their capabilities to ensure the success of WGS. He also thanked them for their effective contributions and support for the summit. He said that the current levels of cooperation witnessed in WGS is a model for the synergy that can be achieved between a government, government entities and private bodies. Shaikh Mohammad also received John Chambers, chairman of Cisco Systems, yesterday. During the meeting held on the sidelines of the summit, Shaikh Mohammad and Chambers held discussions on Cisco's operations and its activities in the UAE, region and around the world. Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the cooperation between Dubai and Cisco, and the expansion of said cooperation to achieve mutual interests. Chambers expressed Cisco's gratitude for the facilities provided to the company through Dubai Internet City. Also, Shaikh Mohammad received yesterday city mayors and heads of municipalities from a number of countries who participated in the session organised by the Dubai Municipality during the World Government Summit. The session was attended by representatives of municipal administrations from all over the world. It discussed accelerators for sustainability and community happiness. Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, outlined indicators for future cities and underlined Dubai's aspiration to become among top cities and achieve excellence in sustainable transport, designs, telecommunication, knowledge, intelligence and sustainability and Dubai as a humanitarian city. He gave a detailed presentation about Dubai Plan 2021 and its ambitious projects undertaken by the emirate in collaboration with government bodies and private organisations to achieve the leadership's vision that aim to establish Dubai as the best place to live and work and the first smart city in the world. Also received by Shaikh Mohammed was LinkedIn chairman Reid Hoffman. He welcomed the LinkedIn chairman to the UAE, and discussed the operations of the company in the region from its regional centre in Dubai Internet City.

