Mohammad Bin Zayed attends mass wedding

The event, held in Al Khabisi Hall in Al Ain, was attended by Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammd Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in the Eastern Region, Lt. General ShAikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Shaikh Hamad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, a number of shaikhs and key officials.