Minister calls for rational consumption

“In the recent past, the UAE has implemented a wide variety of policies and measures to promote sustainability of production and consumption to maximise our contribution to the global efforts to achieve sustainable development. The most prominent among them is the UAE Energy Strategy for 2050 that aims to diversify the country’s energy sources. Its objectives involve bringing the share of clean energy in the national energy mix up to half by 2050, increasing energy efficiency at institutional and individual levels by 40 per cent, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions related to energy production by 70 per cent.”