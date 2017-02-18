Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

“Every person is born with hope. When you are struggling and trying your best to achieve a better life, you don’t know how successful your efforts will be, but you keep marching on only with hope. It was this hope that helped me succeed in life and I want to extend this light of hope to all those who are struggling in life,” said Merchant, who started working after dropping out of school when he was 11 in one of the most backward areas of Mumbai.

Merchant’s major philanthropic activities began in 1998, when he chartered a plane with the help of the Indian Consulate in Dubai and UAE authorities to repatriate 350 Indian amnesty seekers. “We all come here chasing our dreams and some people realise it and some don’t. In 1998, I opened my first retail jewellery outlet. My dream was coming true but there were thousands of others who were stuck and the authorities were offering a general amnesty. I felt the need to help these go back home and start a new life,” said Merchant, explaining how his philanthropic journey began. Philanthropy, he feels, is part of life and is a responsibility of every human being. “As human beings it is important for us to understand the purpose of life and what is our moral responsibility towards the society. Whatever Allah has given me is His and we will be held responsible for the way we make use of these blessings,” he said. Despite, his astonishing success in life, Merchant says he is grounded and his mother’s words help him stay so. “My parents have been a great source of inspiration for me, particularly my mother. Their words of advice and admonition still keep ringing in my ears and help me stay grounded. Unfortunately, both of them passed away during the early years of my success but till her last breath my mother kept reminding me of my responsibility towards the society and fellow humans and those words will stay with mee till the end,” said Merchant, speaking about his inspiration. Merchant’s programme helps clear the debts of those who have been jailed for unpaid loads or liabilities and provides them with air tickets to their home countries and Dh100 in cash for their last leg of the journey. More from Society Hamdan shoots Dubai skies from chopper

