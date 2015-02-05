Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors

Dubai: The weather is simply perfect for spending time outdoors.
At this time of year, families across the UAE take this opportunity to spend quality time with the family while also appreciating the fresh air, the smell of rain and the wet grass.
Even the Al Maktoum ruling family has been taking advantage of these cooler days, with a few photographs circulating on social media of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as he bonds with his children.
Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, wife of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted on Tuesday a couple of adorable family pictures on Facebook.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also posted a family photograph of the family, with the caption: “One of life’s greatest blessing. Family.”