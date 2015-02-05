Library conference heralds future plans

“The SIBF has always been keen to be an integrated cultural project, not only one that is only focused on books. We hope that this third ALA conference will act as a platform for the exchange of knowledge and be a cultural bridge based on the vision of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. We have learnt a great deal from this partnership and are in the process of establishing our own Emirates Library Association to further opportunities and facilities for librarians and other literary professionals in the UAE,” said Al Ameri.