Let them finish their sentences

Hall shared some advice for people who have children that stammer: “If your child shows signs of stuttering, it’s important that the parents keep calm. If you show signs of distress, your child will pick up on this and possibly become concerned themselves. Give them time to say what they want to say, and don’t try to finish their words or sentences for them. Fatigue or distress can worsen the degree of stuttering, so it is important that parents know how to support their child when they are having more difficulty communicating. Speech and language therapists can provide helpful advice about useful strategies and whether therapy is recommended.”