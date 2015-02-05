Lebanese couple seeks help for Valentine’s Day baby who has blood cancer

Adam is getting tired of visiting the hospital constantly and not being able to leave the house or socialise with other children because of his weak immune system. Fatima said that her message on Valentine’s day is: “It’s a day for love and happiness for many people, and I hope people can pray for him. I want my child’s days to be filled with happiness. He is a jolly child and really smart. He was supposed to go to school this year, but we have to postpone that,” she said.