Kids Fest kicks off at Global Village

He said his family had been enjoying the children’s activities and that their favourite feature was the face-painting. “We saw the dancing and music. The last time we came, we didn’t see this kids area. Many things are available here, it’s great for children and very interesting for them to see,” he said.

The special itinerary for young ones includes shows performed by characters from the Emirati cartoon show ‘Shaabiyat Al Cartoon’ along with Globo, Global Village’s own mascot. After the performance, children have the opportunity to play with the characters and take photos with them. Characters from cartoon movie ‘Angry Birds’ will perform an interactive nightly show at Global Village’s Roman Amphitheatre, and children are given the chance afterwards to meet Red along with his friends Bomb and Chuck. This is an exclusive event not to be missed by ‘Angry Birds’ fans in the region, with Global Village acquiring the sole IP rights for ‘Angry Birds’ in the UAE. Also in Dubai for the first time is the main character from the famous Indian cartoon ‘Chhota Bheem’, who will entertain young audiences daily on the Main Cultural Stage. The show features Albert Einstein in a special role, with Chhota Bheem and his friends helping the famous scientist return to his time machine. Other interactive performers include the Colombian Circus, Jobs and Sabz, City Jam Reloaded and the Global Show Academy, who will entertain children with dance sessions and workshops. The Kids Fest’s features and events will complement the existing infrastructure at Global Village that attracts millions of visitors each season. Fantasy Island continues to provide a wealth of activities for people of all ages with more than 50 rides and skill games. The crowd favourite Dancing Fountain show will take place every day and features international melodies, while the ‘Carnival of the World’ parade is performed by over 300 international dancers every Friday. The fireworks show will also continue to take place during Kids Fest on Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. Kids Fest will run until February 25. Global Village’s 21st season opened on November 3 and will run until April 8, 2017. Entry tickets to Global Village cost Dh15 and include access to the Kids Fest activities. The park hours are: Saturday to Wednesday: from 4pm to 12am (Entry gates closed at 11.30pm) Thursdays, Fridays and public holidays: from 4pm to 1am (Entry gates closed at 12.30am). Monday is a family day (except on public holidays). — Alison Xiao and Natassia Chrysanthos are interns at Gulf News. More from Society Dubai’s outskirt communities on the rise

