Japanese flower exhibition opens in Dubai

Dubai: The second Japanese Flower Exhibition or Hanami 2017 opened in Dubai on Thursday, giving people who love flowers a chance to see Japanese flowers without travelling all the way to Japan.
Hanami is a centuries-old Japanese traditional custom of enjoying the beauty of flowers. People gather under sakura trees or cherry blossoms and have picnics under them while admiring nature’s beauty.
Manohar Gidwani, owner of Al Lokrit International and organiser of the event, said some 60 varieties of Japanese flowers will be exhibited in a 12,000-sq-ft exhibition hall where cut cherry blossoms, cut flowers — mainly orchids — potted plants typical to Japan such as acer plant, and camellias will be on hand.
“The main aim of the show is to popularise Japanese flowers here and to educate the people that Japanese flowers can also survive in this climate,” Gidwani told Gulf News.
Alongside Hanami, Gidwani said they are also exhibiting Dutch flowers for the first time where 30 different types of flowers, including 20 varieties of tulips, are on display.
The exhibition will run till January 30, from 10am to 8pm, at the Al Lokrit Wholesale Centre in Al Qouz.