Is breast cancer still a taboo in UAE?

In a country where the disease was referred to as ‘chest cancer’ because even saying the word ‘breast’ was considered inappropriate, today, we see an increasing number of women who are aware about self-examinations, and no longer shy away from regular screenings or speaking about breast cancer treatment. The UAE has been making meaningful strides in establishing the necessary medical and social infrastructure required for proper diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer in both women and men.
The result? Breast cancer deaths in the UAE have decreased considerably — from 8.7 per 100,000 women in 2009 to 5 per 100,000 women in 2014, with late detection down from 64 per cent in 2009 to 16 per cent in 2013. (Source: http://gulfnews.com/news/uae/society/breast-cancer-stats-1.1904986)
— Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, Head of the Pink Caravan Medical and Awareness Committee