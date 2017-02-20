International 3D art festival to be held in Dubai’s City Walk

Abdulla Al Habbai, Group Chairman of Meraas said: “Our partnership with Brand Dubai stems from a shared vision to transform Dubai into an open air museum. City Walk will offer Dubai residents and visitors a platform that combines arts in its different forms: Architecture, Street Art and 3D arts. It also presents them with an opportunity to identify with their environments and enjoy the creativity that it brings. This collaboration as well is in line with our commitment to make Dubai a better place to live, work and visit and our vision of opening up the city for all to enjoy by promoting activity and creativity for a more active life.”