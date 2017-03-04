Insurance scheme for Indian workers unsuitable, experts say

An insurance industry expert said the condition that workers have to enrol in the insurance scheme, PBBY, 14 days before leaving India is too stringent. “This could be extended up to three months,” said Mustafa O. Vazayil, managing director of Gargash Insurance, an insurance brokerage firm in Dubai. Also, the sum insured under the scheme for some important purposes is inadequate. For example, Rs75,000 (Dh4,130) for hospitalisation, Rs25,000 (Dh1,376) for maternity and Rs30,000 (Dh1,652) for legal cases are not at all enough in a foreign country, said Vazayil, who is also a director of the Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs Department (NORKA-ROOTS) of South Indian state of Kerala.