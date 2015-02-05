Instill tolerance and spirituality in your children: Shaikha Lubna

Ghobash also mentioned his book ‘Letters to a young Muslim,’ which embraces diversity and addresses radical Islam. He pointed out that in the last few years, he did not witness much progress in bridging the gap between the modern world and past centuries. “I wrote this book for my two sons who are 12 and 16. I looked back to when I was 15-year-old and the experiences I had inside the mosque and outside, and I put myself in the place of a 15-year-old living in the 21st century and looked at questions that were not answered,” he said.