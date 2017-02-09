Indian schools performing well and can aim higher

Given that these numbers are carved from a total Indian curriculum school-count of 33 in Dubai, these are undoubtedly markers for optimism. In fact, there has been an upward graph of performance by Indian schools since the inception of KHDA inspections in 2009, at which time, only 45 per cent of Indian schools were ‘good’ or ‘higher’. The performance of Indian curriculum students is also steadily improving in international assessment tests such as the TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study). All this provides strong impetus for Indian curriculum schools to make a push to enter the highest category.