Indian family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

When Hakeem came to know that his employer in Dubai was not aware of the money taken by the agent and the agent’s promise of a “higher salary and easier job” turned out to be bogus, he was shocked. He became worried that his meagre monthly salary would not help him clear his debts any time soon and he fell into a depression, his sister said.

“Being a close-knit family, we did not want him to go abroad and had told him not to go. As a driver, he was earning good income and we were sure he would be able to clear his debts with his hard work. But the agent’s bogus promise lured him into this predicament,” she explained. She said Hakeem never had any history of mental health problems in his life and he was perfectly normal. His depression manifested as certain abnormalities in his behaviour, which was reported to his uncle in Abu Dhabi, Aboobacker Bapputty, who took Hakeem away from his place of work and accommodated him at his own place for a few days. “First I thought he was not taking enough efforts to cope with a comparatively difficult but expected working environment. But that was not the case; he was deeply disturbed,” said Bapputty, 38, a driver. The company moved Hakeem from his workplace in Dubai to another labour accommodation in Industrial City in Abu Dhabi (ICAD) and allowed him to take rest. When they found that he was not in a position to work, the company cancelled his visa and purchased a flight ticket for him to send him back home. His sister said the family received a call from Hakeem giving them the pleasant news about his return and they arranged for a taxi to receive him at the airport. “But, on that day, we received a call that he went missing before going to the airport in Abu Dhabi,” she said. His uncle said Hakeem had not taken any of his belongings or documents along at the time he went missing. “We searched everywhere. The company extended his ticket for a week but in vain,” Bapputty said. The company said that they would submit his passport to the local authorities, he added. Nasser Alikkutty, Hakeem’s brother-in-law, said the family had approached the Indian consulate general in Dubai for help and the consulate had taken up the matter with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dubai. “We still await any information about him. When we checked, we came to know that he is still in the UAE, as per the official records,” Alikkutty said. He requested Gulf News readers’ help to get any information about Hakeem (his family members may be contacted by phone on 055-9659035, 050-3210229). More from Society Wrong remains sent to family in the Philippines

