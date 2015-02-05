‘I want to groom more Mary Koms’

Recalling her struggles to rise in a male-dominated sport in rural northeastern India, Kom, who is now a member of the Indian Parliament, said: “The biopic that was made a couple years was based on my true story and Priyanka Chopra did great job playing my part. But what the movie could show was less than 10 per cent of the struggles and pains I went through. In those days when girls in my village didn’t play any field sport, it was difficult to convince anyone that a girl could be a boxer. I had to hide from my father the fact that I was training to be a boxer for a long time, because he wouldn’t approve. But eventually, looking at my persistence, he did.”