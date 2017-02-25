How people from one Pakistan region came to dominate Dubai fish trade

“My brother got me a visa to work as a fish hawker some 15 years back, I was 18 then, but this was the only job I wanted to do from childhood, because this was the only thing that I heard about from a very early age. My uncle came here first and then my elder brother and now my younger brothers are also here,” said Iqbal, who mostly deals in king fish, tuna and groupers, names he had never heard about before coming to Dubai.

Among the old-timers is Ali Hasan, 48, who has been working in the market for almost 30 years. “Before I came here, a lot of my relatives and fellow villagers were working in the market and it was an obvious choice for me. I didn’t know much about the job and fish but with help from friends and community members, I learnt quickly. This job has helped us give a decent life to our loved ones back home and I hope the tradition will continue for a long time,” said Hasan. Hasan’s close friend Gul Mohammad has also been in the market since mid-1980s. “When I came here I was a teenager and now I have four children and a happy family. Like most of my friends and relatives, I have not known any other job. It’s not an easy job but we are happy to be born into this profession,” said Mohammad. There are more than 20 million Saraiki speakers in Pakistan, mostly living in the region around the historic city of Multan. Some of the towns that supply Dubai’s fish vendors include Bahawalpur, Lodran and Muzaffargarh apart from neighbouring villages. Fish market to move to Hamriya The Deira Fish Market, one of the last remaining relics of old Dubai, will close down by the end of this month, with a new market opening for business. In operation since mid-1980s, the market is one of the busiest in the country and a favourite location for seafood lovers to buy fresh fish. Apart from the seafood section, the market also has fresh meat section, fruits and vegetables as well as a chilled meat section. The new market is on Al Khaleej Street opposite Dubai Hospital in Al Hamriya and is set to open for business from March 1. More from Society Wrong remains sent to family in the Philippines

