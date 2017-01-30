High-precision knee replacement procedure in UAE

Dubai
Ras Al Khaimah Hospital has introduced a high-precision Total Knee Replacement (TKR) procedure using aviation technology. The Gyroscope technology provides for accurate placement of the knee prosthesis in the correct axis with minimum invasion, giving a 100 per cent success rate, Dr Yash Gulati, consultant knee surgeon, told Gulf News.
Elaborating on the procedure, Dr Gulati said: “The gyroscope is a disc-shaped gadget used extensively by pilots during landing planes and also in smart phones to know the position, axis, time and speed and we use this technology in positioning of the implant.”
One of the most crucial conditions for success of a knee implant is its position. “Traditionally, surgeons drill holes into bones as the knee implant has to be exact 90 degrees axis to the mechanical axis of the leg,” explained Dr Gulati. “But our procedure is a painless technique, using only a small laptop-size computer and disposable pods.”
The gyroscope helps navigate the prosthesis into the precise axis with less invasion and also avoids chances of any embolism and/or bleeding, providing a faster recovery rate and also making the knee prosthesis last much longer, added Dr Gulati, who has conducted over 500 knee replacements in India and UAE.