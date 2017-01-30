Heart safety app to be launched soon in Dubai

The app will be made available for download by the public too, as it will be provided for trained personnel across domains.

Philips CEO Arjen Radder explained how the bilingual app would work: “As of now, we aim to train 100,000 people in providing Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Then we will integrate the police, ambulance services, CPR-trained professionals and some other personnel. As soon as a person experiences a SCA, the app will show the nearest CPR trained professional and also the nearest defibrillator. We intend to add about 10,000 defibrillators in public places. At the same time, the Dubai Police, Ambulance and the Emergency Room will be notified. Once the CPR is administered and defibrillator deployed, the paramedics in the ambulance will rush to the rescue, conduct an ECG and immediately transmit to the ER room at a hospital which will prepare to receive the patient and also know in advance if the patient will need emergency surgery. With the signing of the MoU, we will begin immediately and hope to reach perfection by 2020.”