Health Mirror system to be launched soon

Explaining the system which will be launched soon in hospitals and health centres of the ministry, Mubaraka Mubarak Ali Ebrahim, Director of Health Information Systems at the ministry, told Gulf News at the Ministry of Health pavilion at the ongoing Arab Health 2017, “We will be able to keep in touch with the patient and monitor his daily health through a smart screen. The patient needs to step on to a marked foot area and the screen will immediately transmit basic information about his weight, BMI and temperature which will be received by us at the hospital. The patient can then book an online appointment with our online physician. Telemedicine is our first line of consultation,” explained Ali Ebrahim.